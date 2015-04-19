Blue works out with A.P., says RB will 'show the world'

Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue is coming off a solid rookie campaign in which he earned 528 yards on 169 carries and three starts in place of an injured Arian Foster.
The 23-year-old running back is amping up his offseason workouts thanks to the help of personal trainer James Cooper. As part of the program, Blue is also training with one of Cooper's other clients: Adrian Peterson.
As Blue tells it, Peterson -- who sat out all but one game last season -- is seething.
"A.P., man," Blue told the Houston Chronicle. "There's only a few guys that you work out with that you can definitely tell got it. He's on a different level.
"You see it in his eyes: 'I'm going to show the world. When I get back out there, I'm going to break it this time.'"
Presumably, Blue is referring to Peterson falling eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record during A.P.'s 2012 comeback campaign from an ACL injury.
No one doubts Peterson's resolve or his insane physical ability that should allow him to hit the ground running despite sitting on the shelf for nearly the entire season. The bigger question being dealt with for the next two weeks is what jersey Peterson will be wearing Week 1.
