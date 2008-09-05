Blue Ribbon Panel: Kevin Mawae

A dynamic force on the Tennessee Titans' offensive line, Kevin Mawae (C) has played pro-football for 14 years. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 1994 after having a successful college career at Louisiana State University, where he was a four-year starter for the Tigers.
During his rookie season with the Seahawks, Mawae played in 14 games and started in the final 11 at right guard. He earned first team All-Rookie honors from Pro Football Weekly/Pro Football Writers Association, College and Pro Football Newsweekly and Football News. Mawae started all 16 games the following year, playing center twice during the season, which would lead to him starting every game at that position throughout the 1996 season. In his fourth season with the team, Mawae took part in 99.5 percent of the Seahawks' offensive plays, missing only five snaps all season. He orchestrated an offensive line which helped achieve Club records for total yards and passing yards. His solid direction allowed the Seahawks to lead the NFL in passing yards for the 1997 season.
In 1998, Mawae signed with the New York Jets, where he continued to start and play at center. During his first season with the Jets, he did not miss a snap all season and was an integral member of an offense that averaged 357.2 yards per game (second-best in the AFC and fourth-best in the NFL), while controlling the ball for an average of 32:17 minutes per game (second-best in the AFC and third-best in the NFL). The Jets' offensive line was also one of the NFL's highest scoring units.
Mawae was named to his first Pro-Bowl after his second season with the Jets. He anchored the Jets' offensive line, making every play for the second straight season. The following year, Mawae earned his second straight starting assignment as the AFC's center for the Pro Bowl squad and held down an offensive line which tied the Colts for the fewest sacks allowed during the regular season. The Jets' offensive became one of the most dangerous in the NFL, shutting out opposing defenses five times in the sack category, the best mark in the League. In 2002, Mawae started all 16 games for the eighth season in a row, running his consecutive games started streak to 139 games, including all 80 games since signing with the Jets in 1998. He also earned his fourth start in the Pro Bowl and played a vital role in both Jets' post-season games, helping the team clinch a 41-0 win over the Colts' in the Wild Card Game.
Mawae extended his starting streak to 155 games in 2003, completing his sixth season as a Jet without missing a start. In 2004, Mawae was named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance, earning second-team All-Pro honors from Associated Press and Pro Football Writers Association. He ended his time with the Jets in 2005 after suffering a season-ending left tricep injury.
In 2006, Mawae signed with the Titans and helped the rushing offense rank third in AFC and fifth in the NFL with 2,214 yards. The team set a franchise record by averaging 4.7 yards per carry (seventh in the NFL), while tying for 10th in the NFL for allowing only 29 sacks.
Mawae's college career was the driving force behind his success in the NFL. As a freshman at LSU, he started seven games at left tackle and was named All-SEC. A versatile athlete, Mawae was a first-team All-SEC choice as a sophomore, playing three different positions, left tackle, center and left guard. Mawae was chosen second-team All-SEC and third team All-America the following year. Mawae officially changed positions from left tackle to center in his senior year, playing in the Blue-Gray Game and Senior Bowl. In his last year with the Tigers, Mawae was named second-team All-SEC by Associated Press and SEC coaches. More recently, Mawae's alma mater inducted him into the LSU Hall of Fame in 2007.
Mawae has a strong passion, not only for the game of football, but also for the community in which he lives. A true leader, Mawae has served on the NFLPA's Executive Committee since 2002 and as a player representative since 1998, while with the New York Jets. In Seattle, Mawae participated in "Building Blocks for Kids" in Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland. He continued his work with the hospital throughout his tenure in New York and now in Tennessee. In 2005, Mawae won the Jets' Marty Lyons Award for Community Service and the Man of the Year Award for the second time. He spent countless hours in his home state of Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, quickly organizing a food and supplies drive to benefit Feed the Children. During his Pro Bowl visits to Hawaii, Mawae made it a priority to visit military personnel and their families, speaking twice at a military prayer breakfast. Along with Zach Thomas (Miami Dolphins), Mawae watched Super Bowl XXXVII on board a battleship with its crewmen.
In addition to his community outreach with the Titans, Mawae is actively involved in Christian ministries with his family. His family supports Children's Cup, Mercy Ministries, and Daystar Ministries in addition to their churches, Cumberland Church of Franklin, Tennessee and Healing Place Church of Baton Rouge, La. Mawae notes, "We should always remember that without the help of others along the way, we probably wouldn't be where we are today. A way to say 'thank you' is to give back...to the fans, the community who supports us, and to those who pushed us and supported us."
Mawae is currently serving his first two-year term as president. He and his wife, Traci, reside in Franklin, Tenn., with their two children, Kirkland and Abigail.