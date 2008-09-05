Blue Ribbon Panel: Kevin Mawae

Mawae was named to his first Pro-Bowl after his second season with the Jets. He anchored the Jets' offensive line, making every play for the second straight season. The following year, Mawae earned his second straight starting assignment as the AFC's center for the Pro Bowl squad and held down an offensive line which tied the Colts for the fewest sacks allowed during the regular season. The Jets' offensive became one of the most dangerous in the NFL, shutting out opposing defenses five times in the sack category, the best mark in the League. In 2002, Mawae started all 16 games for the eighth season in a row, running his consecutive games started streak to 139 games, including all 80 games since signing with the Jets in 1998. He also earned his fourth start in the Pro Bowl and played a vital role in both Jets' post-season games, helping the team clinch a 41-0 win over the Colts' in the Wild Card Game.