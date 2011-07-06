Blount will be a popular breakout candidate in fantasy land

M.F.: You definitely have a ton of talented players on this roster. Assuming that the scoring system is standard for offensive players, I would retain Rodgers, Gore and Nicks. The case for the Packers quarterback is simple -- there hasn't been a more productive or consistent fantasy player in the league over the last three years, and he's just now entering the prime of his career. Some might disagree with Gore due to his lack of durability, but you almost have to keep at least one running back. With the lack of featured backs in the NFL, most of the elite runners will be kept -- that will significantly diminish the talent pool at the position. I'm also a huge fan of Nicks, who has the tools and upside to become one of the superior fantasy players at wide receiver. In terms of the IDP question, you should be targeting middle linebackers in 4-3 defenses and safeties starting in the middle-to-late rounds. You could see elite 'backers like Patrick Willis or Jon Beason come off the board a bit earlier, but I'd rather fill out my important offensive skill positions before going after defensive options.