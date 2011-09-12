Blount's blunt take: Bucs 'got away' from game plan vs. Lions

Published: Sep 12, 2011 at 09:49 AM

One day after refusing to comment following a 27-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount spoke up Monday about his limited role in his team's season opener.

Blount told the St. Petersburg Times that he deserves to play more than he did Sunday.

"I feel like ... I'm a playmaker on this team also, so I feel like I should be on the football field more," Blount said.

Blount ran five times for 15 yards against the Lions. Only one of those carries came in the second half, when the Bucs switched to a two-minute offense.

"We got away from our game plan," Blount said. "We got away from getting me the football, we got away from giving Mike (Williams) opportunity balls. It was just things like that. ... I don't know if we panicked, but we kind of got away from that really early."

Bucs coach Raheem Morris said he plans on keeping Blount more involved in future games.

"That's not how we want to win games," Morris conceded about the no-huddle attack. "We want to win games with Blount bludgeoning you for 130 yards and being efficient (in the passing game). When we go to the two-minute offense, you take Blount out of the game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW