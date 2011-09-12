Blount's blunt take: Bucs 'got away' from game plan vs. Lions

One day after refusing to comment following a 27-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount spoke up Monday about his limited role in his team's season opener.
"I feel like ... I'm a playmaker on this team also, so I feel like I should be on the football field more," Blount said.
Blount ran five times for 15 yards against the Lions. Only one of those carries came in the second half, when the Bucs switched to a two-minute offense.
"We got away from our game plan," Blount said. "We got away from getting me the football, we got away from giving Mike (Williams) opportunity balls. It was just things like that. ... I don't know if we panicked, but we kind of got away from that really early."
"That's not how we want to win games," Morris conceded about the no-huddle attack. "We want to win games with Blount bludgeoning you for 130 yards and being efficient (in the passing game). When we go to the two-minute offense, you take Blount out of the game."
