Blount's big day pushes Pats past Bills

Published: Dec 29, 2013 at 12:07 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- LeGarrette Blount ran for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns and had two long kickoff returns as the New England Patriots clinched a first-round AFC bye with a 34-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on a rainy Sunday.

Tom Brady was content to hand the ball off during a steady downpour against a team first in the NFL in sacks and second in interceptions. And Blount responded, leading the charge into the playoffs.

Stephen Gostkowski helped make sure the Patriots (12-4) wouldn't have a game next weekend with four field goals.

While the Patriots earned their eighth bye in Bill Belichick's 14 seasons as coach, the Bills (6-10) missed the playoffs for the 14th straight year, the league's longest current streak.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive LeGarrette Blount's performance against the Bills with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Darren Waller says Raiders told him 'there's no trade that's going to happen'

Following reports of a possible trade with the Packers, Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he's spoken with Raiders brass and there is no trade in the works.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

In his final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, Daniel Jeremiah projects two quarterbacks to be among the top 32 picks and forecasts the Cowboys to be one of seven teams that select a wide receiver.

news

Cardinals pick up fifth-year option on QB Kyler Murray

As expected, Arizona picked up the fifth-year option on Kyler Murray's rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW