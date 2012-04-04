Blount, Parker sign tender offers from Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Running back LeGarrette Blount and receiver Preston Parker have signed exclusive-rights tender offers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The third-year pros will earn about $540,000 next season. Meanwhile, the Bucs announced third-string quarterback Rudy Carpenter was waived on Wednesday.
Blount led Tampa Bay in rushing the past two seasons, gaining 1,007 yards as a rookie in 2010 and finishing with 781 yards and five touchdowns last year.
Parker had 40 catches for 554 yards and three TDs in 2011.