Blount, Green-Ellis will be hot names on the waiver wire

NFL.com offers up 10 players to target off the waiver wire to improve your fantasy football team. The number listed in parenthesis is the percentage of NFL.com leagues that the player is still listed as a free agent.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions (64.4 percent)
Stafford made an emphatic return to action in Week 8, putting up 212 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-25 win over the Redskins. The strong-armed quarterback has a pile of talent and immense statistical upside, especially in an offense that includes a superstar wideout like Calvin Johnson. Stafford, who has some very attractive matchups down the stretch, needs to be owned in all leagues with 12-plus teams. He's a high-end No. 2 option.
LeGarrette Blount, RB, Buccaneers (91.4 percent)
Blount was listed in this column last week, but he was still a free agent in over 90 percent of NFL.com leagues when the Buccaneers and Cardinals kicked off their Week 8 contest. Well, the rookie went on to rush for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 win. Blount has clearly become a featured back for coach Raheem Morris, so owners in need of backfield depth (or sell-high trade bait) should look to add him off the waiver wire.
Benjarvus Green-Ellis, RB, Patriots (49.4 percent)
Green-Ellis hadn't been putting up huge yardage totals before Week 8, but that all changed against the Vikings. The Law Firm rushed for an impressive 112 yards and found the end zone twice in a 28-18 win over the Vikings. He has now found the end zone in five straight games and should be rostered in all leagues with 12-plus teams. His teammate, Danny Woodhead (88.2 percent), is also well worth a look as a wide receiver in deeper formats.
Keiland Williams, RB, Redskins (99.9 percent)
The Redskins are on a bye in Week 9, but fantasy leaguers still might want to consider adding Williams off the waiver wire. Ryan Torain was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Lions due to a hamstring ailment, and his past proneness to injuries is once again a cause for major concern. With Clinton Portis (groin) still out of action, Williams could wind up seeing a lot of work in Week 10 if Torain's hammy forces him to miss time.
Bernard Berrian, WR, Vikings (71.6 percent)
The shocking situation surrounding Randy Moss leaves the Vikings thin at wide receiver, so Berrian is likely to start until Sidney Rice is at 100 percent. Berrian has been all but irrelevant as a fantasy player this season. However, he still needs to be owned in all leagues with 12-plus teams due to what should be an imminent increase in targets. Rice (57.8 percent), who could be back in a few weeks, is also worth a look as an add-and-stash player if you can spare the roster space.
Steve Breaston, WR, Cardinals (45.5 percent)
Breaston returned to action in Week 8, catching eight passes for 147 yards in a loss to the Buccaneers. With Larry Fitzgerald drawing a ton of defensive attention, he should see more than his share of single coverage in the Cardinals offense down the stretch. While the team's poor quarterback play does hurt Breaston's value, there's still no reason he shouldn't be owned as a fantasy reserve in most leagues with 12-plus teams.
Vincent Jackson, WR, Chargers (52.7 percent)
Jackson, considered a top-10 fantasy wideout in the offseason before word of his contractual holdout emerged, has signed his tender offer with the Chargers and will be back in action at the end of the month. As a result, owners that have roster space and need a wideout should look to add and stash Jackson now before it's too late. The closer we get to Week 12 (when he's eligible to return), the fewer leagues he'll be available.
Williams is a legitimate playmaker in the Buccaneers offense and well worth a roster spot in formats with 12-plus teams. But for some reason, he is still a free agent in over 50 percent of NFL.com leagues. That percentage should drop after Week 8, though, as the talented rookie out of Syracuse put up 83 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Cardinals. Williams has now recorded 80-plus receiving yards in three of his last four games.
Jacob Tamme, TE, Colts (97.1 percent)
Tamme made a major impact on Monday Night Football, posting six catches for 64 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Texans. With Dallas Clark out for the season, Tamme could be a viable No. 1 fantasy tight end down the stretch in most leagues. Not only will he see his share of targets, but he also has one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league in Peyton Manning throwing him the football.
Brandon Pettigrew, TE, Lions (83.1 percent)
With Jermichael Finley and Dallas Clark out for the season and six teams on a bye once again, countless fantasy owners are no doubt looking to add some depth at tight end. If you need a bye-week replacement, Pettigrew is well worth a look off the waiver wire. He caught his second touchdown pass of the season in Week 8, and Pettigrew is now on pace to finish with a solid 80 receptions and 786 yards based on his current numbers.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!