Blount, Green-Ellis will be hot names on the waiver wire

The shocking situation surrounding Randy Moss leaves the Vikings thin at wide receiver, so Berrian is likely to start until Sidney Rice is at 100 percent. Berrian has been all but irrelevant as a fantasy player this season. However, he still needs to be owned in all leagues with 12-plus teams due to what should be an imminent increase in targets. Rice (57.8 percent), who could be back in a few weeks, is also worth a look as an add-and-stash player if you can spare the roster space.