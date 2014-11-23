Blount, Gray both active for Pats, to divvy up carries

LeGarrette Blount didn't have to wait long to reunite with his New England Patriots teammates on the field. The running back is active in his first game after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Blount played for Bill Belichick last season, so the sides likely didn't have a lot of catching up to do after the back joined the team following his release.
If Blount plays the rest of the season, he will run the rare 17-game gauntlet, as the Pats have already taken their bye week.
Jonas Gray will also suit up after missing Friday's practice following an alarm snafu caused him to be late. Expect Blount and Gray to divvy up the inside carries.
Facing the Detroit Lions' No. 1 run defense it could be tough sledding for both power backs against Ndamukong Suh and Co. in the middle.
Expect to see more of Shane Vereen this week attacking the edges of the defense and getting out of the backfield against the Lions' linebackers in the passing game. This feels like a week when Belichick flips the script and Tom Brady puts the ball in the air a ton.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Raiders' shocking win over the Chiefs and previews every other Week 12 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.