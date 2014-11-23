Blount debuts, Patriots handily top Lions for seventh straight win

Published: Nov 23, 2014 at 09:13 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns in a pass-heavy offense against the NFL's stingiest rushing defense and the New England Patriots stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 34-9 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Patriots led 24-6 at halftime as Brady repeatedly found wide-open receivers while the Lions struggled on offense. For the second straight game, Detroit failed to score a touchdown.

New England (9-2) routed a division leader for the third consecutive game, following wins over Denver and Indianapolis. Detroit (7-4) lost for the second straight week against a conference leader. It fell to Arizona 14-6 last Sunday.

LeGarrette Blountrushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns three days after signing with New England after being cut by Pittsburgh.

