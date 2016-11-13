Blocked point-after kick lifts Broncos past Saints, 25-23

NEW ORLEANS -- Denver's Justin Simmons used a perfectly timed leap over the offensive line to block an extra-point kick that would have given New Orleans a late lead, Will Parks ran it back 84 yards for a defensive 2-point conversion, and the Broncos pulled out a wild 25-23 victory over the Saints on Sunday.
The decisive play came while the Superdome crowd was still celebrating Brandin Cooks' twisting, 32-yard touchdown catch between two defenders, which had put New Orleans in position to take the lead with 1:28 left. Simmons' block of Wil Lutz's kick was scooped up by Parks, who nearly stepped out of bounds as he raced down the left sideline.
It was the first such play to provide the winning points in an NFL game and the third return for 2 points since the NFL began allowing defensive scores on such plays in 2015.
Safety Darian Stewart intercepted Drew Brees twice and recovered a fumble for the Broncos (7-3), while Trevor Siemian overcame two interceptions by passing for touchdowns to Jordan Taylor and Demaryius Thomas. Siemian finished with 258 yards passing and completed other clutch throws as Denver converted 11 of 19 third downs.
The Broncos' league-leading pass defense got the best of its matchup with New Orleans' top-rated passing offense, thanks in large part to turnovers - three of which came on passes intended for Saints rookie sensation Michael Thomas. Thomas fumbled twice after catches, and one of Stewart's interceptions came on a pass Bradley Roby deflected out of Thomas' grasp.
Still, Brees managed to complete 21 of 29 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, with the first two scoring passes going to Willie Snead.
