Blockbuster incoming? All signs point to Giants making splash ahead of NFL trade deadline

How good has this season been for the New York Giants? They even won on their bye week.

The Giants were off after a surprising 4-2-1 start gave them an early lead in the NFC East. That cushion could have been reduced if the Dallas Cowboys beat the lowly Arizona Cardinals at home. But the Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost, 33-30, in overtime. That dropped the Cowboys to 3-5 and left them just ahead of 2-4-1 Washington Commanders, who blew out the free-falling Philadelphia Eagles (2-6).

The Giants are in control of their fate. If they simply win their four remaining division games, they'll be in a strong position to capture their first NFC East title since 2011. The state of the divisiBlockbuster incoming? All signs point to Giants making splash ahead of NFL trade deadlineon should only embolden the Giants to be aggressive before next Tuesday's trade deadline.

There are plenty of signs that the Giants will try to make a splash. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed The Athletic report that he reached out to Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk in an attempt to trade for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Giants' overtures were fruitless, as the Titans sent Simmons and a fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick. That the Giants were trying to obtain an elite player with a price tag that high signals that they plan to aggressively seek upgrades to their roster.

It's not a surprise that the Giants were pursuing a defensive tackle, as the position is a glaring weakness beyond D.J. Reader. NFL Network reported that the Giants had interest in Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in practice last Friday.

It would have been surprising if the Giants pulled the trigger on a trade with their divisional rivals for Payne, as he would have been an expensive addition in the final year of his contract. He would have carried a $9.41 million cap hit for the rest of this season before hitting free agency. Harbaugh indicated the Giants aren't interested in sacrificing their limited draft picks for that type of rental.

"It wouldn't want to be a one-on-done kind of thing," Harbaugh said. "You want to have a short-term and a long-term win if you're going to do it with draft capital."

There should be veteran defensive tackles available who are cheaper in terms of contract and draft capital. Defensive tackle seems like the position the Giants are most likely to add to before the trade deadline.

As for a potential needle-moving trade, running back is the other position the Giants are actively exploring. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the prize of the market, with the Giants among a handful of teams heavily interested in the player who ranks third in rushing yards since the start of the 2024 season.

The Giants have been interested in acquiring a premier running back since Harbaugh was hired in January, but they couldn't land one in free agency or the draft. Trading for a player like Taylor represents the Giants' most direct path to adding a star running back, especially with a weak 2027 free agent class at the position. Taylor is under contract through 2028 -- he's due $16 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028 -- so he fits Harbaugh's criteria of being a player who helps beyond this season.

The hang-up is the cost. The Colts reportedly are seeking a trade package similar to what the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey at the 2022 trade deadline. The San Francisco 49ers sent the Panthers a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick to land McCaffrey. That type of package would thin out the Giants' already depleted war chest of draft picks that will be needed to fill out a roster that still has holes.

The Colts proceeded in Sunday's game against the Jaguars as if there was no trade imminent. Taylor started and played 62.3 percent of the offensive snaps. That was down from his season average of 77.4 percent, but the reduced playing time was likely due to the lopsided 42-7 loss.

Sunday's blowout comes on the heels of shipping away veterans Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, which could make the Colts more open to dealing Taylor. But the Colts don't need to trade Taylor if they don't get a satisfactory offer. He's under contract through 2028. His value will remain high in the offseason if the Colts elect to hold onto him through the trade deadline.

A slight complication to the Giants' interest in a running back is that Cam Skattebo was working on the side with a trainer at Monday's practice due to the hamstring injury he suffered on his 42-yard run in overtime of New York's Week 7 win over the Texans. Harbaugh described Skattebo's status as "day-to-day" heading into Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. The Giants placed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Texans, so he'll be sidelined for at least four games.

Devin Singletary was the only healthy running back on the active roster during Monday's practice who has appeared in an NFL game. The only other running back on the active roster is Greg Desrosiers, an undrafted rookie the Giants signed off the Chargers' practice squad last week. New York brought back Eric Gray to their practice squad on Monday, where he joins Phil Mafah, who has been with the team since Week 2.

Short-term injuries shouldn't increase the Giants' urgency to make a blockbuster trade for Taylor, but they could prompt a low-cost move if they strike out on the big swings and have concerns about Skattebo's status.

There's been so much attention on trade targets that there hasn't been much focus on their internal trade chips. But general manager Joe Schoen made it clear last week that it's possible the Giants could make a trade to add draft picks.

"There are always options to regain capital down the road, whether it's from players on the roster at the trade deadline if people call and it's something that makes sense for us, through the offseason," Schoen said.

The first-place Giants won't be sellers, so any trade would likely involve a player who has fallen out of favor. Center John Michael Schmitz lost his starting job to Bryan Hudson in Week 4. Schmitz provides depth at an important position, but a center-needy team could offer a Day 3 pick for the 2023 second-round pick in the final year of his contract.

Safety Tyler Nubin is another recent second-round pick who appears to be on the verge of losing his starting job. Nubin has been a disappointment in New York, but he could be a buy-low option for a team that liked him in the 2024 draft.

Defensive tackle Darius Alexander is yet another recent Day 2 pick who could be available as his role has been diminished. The 2025 third-round pick has essentially become unplayable against the run, and he could be made even more expendable if the Giants trade for a defensive tackle.

Last week may have served as a showcase for cornerback Paulson Adebo, who lost his starting job in training camp. Adebo went on IR in Week 2 with a knee injury, but the Giants needed him last week with Greg Newsome II sidelined by a concussion. Adebo played well against the Texans, but he'll head back to the bench assuming Newsome clears the concussion protocol this week.

It will be impossible for the Giants to find a taker for Adebo unless they eat some money to facilitate a trade as he has a $9.9 million salary for the rest of the season. More likely, Adebo will provide adequate depth for the rest of the season and the Giants will move on in the offseason.

The door is likely closed on a Kayvon Thibodeaux trade since the Giants have no depth at outside linebacker after Brian Burns' season-ending knee injury in Week 3. Thibodeaux's salary on his fifth-year option makes him an unattractive trade chip since an acquiring team would be on the hook for the remaining $8.2 million on his salary for the rest of this season.

It's early, but the Giants' most valuable trade chip in the offseason should be quarterback J.J. McCarthy. There's obviously a long way to see how things play out with McCarthy, who is in line to start the final 11 games of the season. But there's a clear scenario where McCarthy plays well enough to boost his value higher than the fifth-round pick the Giants sent the Vikings, but not well enough to unseat Jaxson Dart as the quarterback of the future.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.