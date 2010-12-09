Blind-side help: LT Clifton expected to play for Packers

Published: Dec 09, 2010 at 07:18 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers coach Mike McCarthy expects left tackle Chad Clifton to play in Sunday's game at Detroit.

Clifton sustained a concussion during Sunday's 34-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, but he didn't show symptoms until Monday, according to the Packers. He was limited in practice Wednesday as he went through the evaluation process for head injuries. McCarthy said Clifton "went through his normal practice progression" Thursday.

Cornerback Charles Woodson, the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, continues to recover from an ankle sprain, and his availability for Sunday's game is unclear.

