Bledsoe to hand off trophy if Patriots beat Ravens

Tom Brady is the unquestioned leader of the New England Patriots, but Drew Bledsoe might have his return to the limelight on Sunday.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Saturday that Bledsoe, who was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame last year, will present the Lamar Hunt Trophy to the team if the Patriots defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
"He's a great guy and he represents what's great about the NFL," Kraft said, according to ESPN Boston. "We're happy he's an honorary captain tomorrow. If we should be lucky enough to win, he'll be the person handing the trophy off."
Bledsoe was caught off guard by the plans, saying, "Really? Wow."
Bledsoe played nine years for the Patriots and was named to three Pro Bowls as a member of the team. In 2001, his injury in a September game gave way to Brady, who never ceded the starting position on the road to a Super Bowl win. Bledsoe later played for the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys before retiring at the end of the 2006 season.