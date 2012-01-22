Bledsoe to hand off trophy if Patriots beat Ravens

Published: Jan 21, 2012 at 07:02 PM

Tom Brady is the unquestioned leader of the New England Patriots, but Drew Bledsoe might have his return to the limelight on Sunday.

AFC Championship breakdown

It will be strength versus strength when the Ravens and Patriots meet for the AFC title. We break down who has the matchup advantage. **More ...**

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Saturday that Bledsoe, who was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame last year, will present the Lamar Hunt Trophy to the team if the Patriots defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

"He's a great guy and he represents what's great about the NFL," Kraft said, according to ESPN Boston. "We're happy he's an honorary captain tomorrow. If we should be lucky enough to win, he'll be the person handing the trophy off."

Bledsoe was caught off guard by the plans, saying, "Really? Wow."

Bledsoe played nine years for the Patriots and was named to three Pro Bowls as a member of the team. In 2001, his injury in a September game gave way to Brady, who never ceded the starting position on the road to a Super Bowl win. Bledsoe later played for the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys before retiring at the end of the 2006 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

Ahead of the Bengals-Chiefs showdown on Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase stoked the competitive fires with some not-so-complimentary comments on the Kansas City secondary. 
news

Bills LB Von Miller says allegations against him in recent arrest are 'false'

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant, by calling them "100% false" and "blown out of proportion."