Blazing Hayes made a very fast impression on the Cowboys

The 1964 draft, held in Chicago on Dec. 2, 1963, was a marathon, thanks to the Cowboys. There was no time limit back then, and we were preparing to draft Mike Renfro in the second round but were waiting to get a medical report from a doctor we dispatched to Oregon to check out Renfro's injured wrist. Guys like George Halas grew very impatient with us, but we waited patiently and ended up being on the clock for six hours before finally taking Renfro. So by the time the seventh round of the draft rolled around, it was well past 1 a.m.. Dallas coach Tom Landry had to leave much earlier than that for an appointment the next day, so it was just myself and Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm.