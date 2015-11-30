Around the NFL

Blank, Quinn support Matt Ryan despite struggles

Published: Nov 30, 2015 at 02:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons' tailspin continued with a second straight home loss. After staring 5-0, Dan Quinn's squad has lost four straight and five of its last six.

Perhaps most disturbing during that stretch has been the play of quarterback Matt Ryan.

On Sunday, Ryan threw two more brutal interceptions, including one in the red zone, in a 20-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ryan has five red zone turnovers (4 INTs, 1 fumble lost), tied for the most in the NFL. He threw for just 230 yards Sunday, breaking a streak of 17-straight games with at least 250 passing yards.

Owner Arthur Blank backed his franchise quarterback after the latest loss.

"Absolutely,'' Blank told ESPN.com. "He's demonstrated his abilities over eight years. He'll be fine. He'll be good.''

For a quarterback who looked so comfortable in Kyle Shanahan's offense early in the season, Ryan's play has been one of the most overlooked disappointments of the season. Instead of taking a step forward into the upper echelon of signal-callers, he's dropped back into the muddied middle waters.

"Am I worried about Matt? I'm worried about Matt, and I'm worried about the team,'' Blank said. "We're actually 1-5 in the last six games. We were off to a great start (5-0). But this unit (the coaching staff) will figure it out.''

Ryan has four games this season with a passer rating below 80.0. He had six games with a passer rating below 80.0 in all of 2013 and 2014 combined. In the Falcons' last two losses he's thrown five interceptions to just four touchdowns.

But it's not like Atlanta will have a better option any time soon.

"He's absolutely the competitor that I want. He's what we look for and our team looks for the whole way," Quinn said of Ryan. "What we'll go back and look at is, find out was there a decision that could be made that could be different. If there is in those scenarios, then we'll find those and say, 'Where else could you have gone with it?' Those will be decisions that we look at.

"But for him, the competitor (and) the style of player that he is, we're not backing off.''

The Falcons officially dropped out of a playoff spot after falling to 6-5. The Carolina Panthers will chinch the NFC South with a win in Week 13. The 7-4 Packers and 6-5 Seahawks sit in the wildcard spots.

After such a promising start, sitting at home in January is going to feel awfully cold for Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers' Kittle glad he won't have final say on QB battle between Garoppolo, Lance: 'It's a toss-up for me'

49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.

news

Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year, $11 million deal

Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms for a return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW