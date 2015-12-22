Around the NFL

Blandino: Beckham's actions warranted an ejection

Published: Dec 22, 2015 at 11:01 AM

It wasn't a surprise when we learned Odell Beckham had been suspended for his increasingly unhinged behavior during Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

What was surprising was that Beckham survived the game at all. With three personal fouls -- including a legitimately dangerous spear to the helmet of Josh Norman -- it was hard to believe Beckham wasn't benched by Giants coach Tom Coughlin or disqualified by game officials.

On Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access, NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino concluded that Beckham did more than enough to earn an ejection.

And Blandino doesn't believe Beckham should have been alone.

"I think when you look at of the actions in their entirety it does warrant an ejection," Blandino told NFL Network's Dan Hellie. "Anytime a player is suspended for his actions, (it) would warrant an ejection. We don't take disqualification lightly. It is a short season and the action really has to raise above and beyond the normal course and this certainly did.

"It's certainly an accumulation of instances and not just on Beckham. There was some things on the other side, too, and I think both parties were involved. The officials, if you asked them, they would agree after looking at the tape that ejections were warranted."

Blandino said game officials had a "really tough job" trying to keep the game civil. Blandino spoke to the replay official on headset during the game and asked him to remind the referee that he could eject players.

Which, of course, the referee knows, which tells you everything about the thought process in the league office as things spun out of control at the Meadowlands.

"I think there was a couple of opportunities, for me in looking at the tape, there were two or three opportunities early in the game to throw a flag and set the tone," Blandino said. "You always want to set the tone early. Not make something up, but when something raising to the level of unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct we can't miss those opportunities. Because that sets the tone for the entire game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

The start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw in Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with an elbow issue that has limited his offseason work. Stafford is dealing with what is described as "bad tendinitis."

news

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, per a source.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down, but said Thursday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he now wants to focus on moving forward with the Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW