Blame Rivers for Chargers' woes? Wrong side of the ball

Playing in a hostile environment is never easy, but Kansas City on a Monday night is as hard as it gets, so this was always going to be a battle. Naturally the Chargers started badly, and were down 10 points at the end of the first quarter, but they fought back and had a chance to win the game at the end because Turner and Rivers found a way to make their offense work. They kept working their play sheet, trying to solve the problems created by the Chiefs' coverage units. When the Chiefs doubled Vincent Jackson and rolled the coverage over to Malcom Floyd, it left few options for Rivers, but he never got discouraged. You could tell from Rivers' demeanor that he was going to do everything in his power to find a way to win this game.