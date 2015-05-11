Blake Sims to try out as RB, WR for Redskins

Blake Sims won't follow the road of some big-school college signal-callers and insist on being a quarterback and a quarterback only.
After spending the weekend with the Green Bay Packers as a minicamp arm, the former Alabama starter will travel to Washington to work out for the Redskins as a running back and/or slot wide receiver during the team's rookie minicamp this week, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Teams also worked Sims out pre-draft as a returner, Rapoport noted.
Sims spent his freshman year as a tailback under Nick Saban before moving under center. As a quarterback last year, Sims rushed 83 times for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Sims did "some nice things" during his workout as a quarterback in Green Bay, but the team declined to sign him.
At 5-foot-11, 218 pounds with accuracy issues, Sims could have trouble finding a job at quarterback. His willingness to play another position will be encouraging to teams, despite not having played running back for three years.
In a backfield with Alfred Morris and third round-pick Matt Jones, Sims seems like a long-shot to make the Redskins' roster. Washington has an equally deep receiving corps. But proving he has position flexibility could possibly land him on another team's radar.
In a league with few chances, Sims will take any opportunity to get a shot. Not all are so willing.
