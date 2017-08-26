Around the NFL

Blake Bortles named Jaguars' starting QB for Week 1

Published: Aug 26, 2017 at 01:51 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The quarterback quagmire in Jacksonville took another surprising turn on Saturday morning.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone decided on his starting quarterback -- at the least for the season opener -- pegging Blake Bortles to start Week 1 against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10.

"I think that the first thing that I look at is to make sure that who's going to give us the best chance to win in the situation that we're in," Marrone told reporters Saturday. "I look at everything, not just the quarterback position, of how we want to play and what we want to do. I think Blake had the ability to extend plays for us, which I think is going to be helpful in what we have to get done."

When asked how Bortles was in terms of his decision-making and accuracy, Marrone said bluntly, "Good enough for me to stand here and say he gives us the best chance to win."

Bortles being named the starter wouldn't be a surprise in years past, as he has started the last 45 games for the franchise. But Marrone's announcement bookends a week during which Marrone announced the QB position was up for grabs between Bortles and veteran backup Chad Henne, the latter of whom then started Jacksonville's third preseason game, often seen as the "dress rehearsal" for the regular season.

Neither signal-caller was groundbreaking in Thursday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. In five first-half series, Henne went 8 of 14 for 73 yards. Bortles played seven series in the second half and went 12 of 16 for 125 yards and one touchdown.

After Thursday night's tilt, Marrone told reporters he wasn't ready to name either man the starting quarterback. That has since changed.

Despite the announcement, Bortles still appears to be on the shortest of leashes in Jacksonville, even if Marrone insists that Bortles has "the same leash I would give any other player on our team."

According to the team's announcement, Bortles has only been named the starter for the Jaguars' season opener and was not declaratively named the starting quarterback for the entire season. This is more than semantics. This QB competition is not over.

Bortles hinted to as much Saturday.

"Anytime you get named a starter, it's a cool feeling, obviously," Bortles said. "But it doesn't change anything. It doesn't change the mindset. ... So I think it's a constant effort, as it was a couple weeks ago to try and perform out of respect to the coaches and players in every snap."

Although Bortles said he wasn't preoccupied with the prospect of losing the starting gig, he said recalling how Henne handled the situation three years ago helped him as he waited for Marrone to make his decision.

"So I kind of had that in the back of my head -- how well I thought that he handled that whole situation," Bortles said. "Being able to see that definitely helped me in handling it."

Bortles might have shown enough in his limited time against the "twos" on Thursday night to earn a second chance in Jacksonville, but if he regresses out of the gate, don't be surprised to see the Jags move in another direction at the position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer ruled out with head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the first quarter of the Patriots game versus the Packers on Sunday. Rookie Bailey Zappe has come in at quarterback.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett replaces Mitchell Trubisky in loss to Jets

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive possession of the second half versus the New York Jets.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, will play today vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said tweeted on Sunday that his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he experienced a episode of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

news

Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play tonight, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE