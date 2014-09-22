Blake Bortles is Jacksonville Jaguars' best and only option at QB

Though the opposite was said in public, this might have been Bradley's plan all along. Jacksonville must have anticipated that an 0-3 start was in the cards, with two of the team's first three games coming against playoff squads from 2013 (the Eagles and Colts) and two games coming on the road (in Philly and Washington). This was likely to be as good a time as any to get Bortles on the field, especially as the Jags' bye doesn't come until Week 11; no other spot on the schedule jumps out as an obvious place in which to debut the rookie.