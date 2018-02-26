Blake Bortles expects to be fully healthy for OTAs

"For these next two weeks to kind of get me to that six-week mark of the rehab and be 100 percent cleared, we came up with a program here that [Jaguars head athletic trainer Scott] Trulock and us talked about," Bortles said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "Just as far as controlling the amount of throws, the velocity, the yardage and doing that. So that'll take place for the next two weeks, and ideally I'll be cleared and back to just my normal throwing program four days a week trying to get everything tuned up and ready to go for OTAs."