 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Blake Bortles expects to be fully healthy for OTAs

Published: Feb 25, 2018 at 11:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Fresh off inking a new contract, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is confident he'll be ready for all offseason work following wrist surgery last month.

In a conference call after signing his new three-year deal this weekend, Bortles called the surgery a "cleanup-type procedure" after he played with the issue the entire 2017 season. Bortles added he's heading to California to begin his offseason work with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux.

"For these next two weeks to kind of get me to that six-week mark of the rehab and be 100 percent cleared, we came up with a program here that [Jaguars head athletic trainer Scott] Trulock and us talked about," Bortles said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "Just as far as controlling the amount of throws, the velocity, the yardage and doing that. So that'll take place for the next two weeks, and ideally I'll be cleared and back to just my normal throwing program four days a week trying to get everything tuned up and ready to go for OTAs."

Bortles said he wasn't close to missing a game this season. The Jags QB took three cortisone injections throughout the year, but that patch became less effective, which ultimately led to offseason surgery.

"By the end of [the season], it was kind of, they didn't want to do really any more cortisone shots, so it was a 'Let's make it through the season and get it fixed and get it right after the year,'" Bortles said.

Bortles playing through a season-long wrist injury is another reminder of what every single NFL player put their body through to entertain us on fall Sundays.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs re-signing LB Drue Tranquill to 3-year, $19M deal

Drue Tranquill is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

WR Kendrick Bourne hoping to re-sign with Patriots: 'They hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back'

Kendrick Bourne expects to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season and he's hoping it's with the New England Patriots.
news

Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Los Angeles is re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing a two-year, $13.75 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the Giants. The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.
news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 