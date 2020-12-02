Broncos to keep Blake Bortles away from facility to prevent future void at quarterback

The Denver Broncos have learned from their Week 12 experience under center.

One day after Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters the team didn't have an immediate plan to isolate one of their quarterbacks to prevent a repeat of the Week 12 worst-case scenario, it appears the coach and organization have reconsidered their stance.

The Broncos will start to limit ﻿Blake Bortles﻿' exposure to teammates moving forward, Fangio said Wednesday, and will not come to the team's facility for their mid-week activities. Bortles will spend less time at the facility in an effort to leave the team a backup plan in the event another COVID-19-related situation renders Denver's entire quarterback depth chart unable to participate, as it did in Week 12.

Practice squad receiver ﻿Kendall Hinton﻿ was elevated to the active roster and thrown into the starting lineup for Denver's meeting with New Orleans, going 1-for-9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions in what amounted to a nearly impossible task.

Fangio said the team fined the quarterbacks involved in the team's COVID-19 violation -- in which ﻿Drew Lock﻿ said the team's quarterbacks "got too lackadaisical" -- and the coach wants to leave it in the past.

"It was a mistake," Fangio said, via TheDNVR.com's Andrew Mason. "We paid a price for it with what happened in the game. It's time for all of us to move on."