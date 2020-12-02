Around the NFL

Broncos to keep Blake Bortles away from facility to prevent future void at quarterback

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos have learned from their Week 12 experience under center.

One day after Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters the team didn't have an immediate plan to isolate one of their quarterbacks to prevent a repeat of the Week 12 worst-case scenario, it appears the coach and organization have reconsidered their stance.

The Broncos will start to limit ﻿Blake Bortles﻿' exposure to teammates moving forward, Fangio said Wednesday, and will not come to the team's facility for their mid-week activities. Bortles will spend less time at the facility in an effort to leave the team a backup plan in the event another COVID-19-related situation renders Denver's entire quarterback depth chart unable to participate, as it did in Week 12.

Practice squad receiver ﻿Kendall Hinton﻿ was elevated to the active roster and thrown into the starting lineup for Denver's meeting with New Orleans, going 1-for-9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions in what amounted to a nearly impossible task.

Fangio said the team fined the quarterbacks involved in the team's COVID-19 violation -- in which ﻿Drew Lock﻿ said the team's quarterbacks "got too lackadaisical" -- and the coach wants to leave it in the past.

"It was a mistake," Fangio said, via TheDNVR.com's Andrew Mason. "We paid a price for it with what happened in the game. It's time for all of us to move on."

Moving on will now include a depth chart with Lock at the top, ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ behind him and Bortles available from a distance just in case, while ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 4-7 Broncos face the division-rival Chiefs (10-1) Sunday night.

Related Content

news

Game on! Ravens-Steelers will finally kick off Wednesday

Are you ready for Wednesday afternoon football? The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 matchup was given the official all-clear to be played. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

﻿Adam Thielen﻿ is back from his one-week absence. The Vikings announced they have activated the WR from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Zimmer says Dalvin Cook's health 'is fine' after Kubiak says back is 'beat up'

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said running back Dalvin Cook's health is fine even though offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said his back is beat up.
news

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins not expected to play vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens running backs ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ and ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ are eligible to play Wednesday afternoon against the Steelers, but neither will be in Pittsburgh. 
news

Browns re-opening facility after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Cleveland announced early Wednesday morning that it closed its facility after being informed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Jags sticking with Mike Glennon as starting QB despite healthy Gardner Minshew

Even though Gardner Minshew is a full-go in practice this week, the Jaguars will start Mike Glenn at quarterback against the Vikings Sunday.
news

Alec Ingold: Raiders facing 'gut check' after blowout loss to Falcons

Las Vegas' loss to Atlanta could have been much worse if its defense didn't force five field goals. All Raiders players know they need to wash the bad taste away quickly.
news

Tyrod Taylor declined to file grievance against Chargers, doctor following punctured lung mishap

Tyrod Taylor won't pursue a complaint against the Los Angeles Chargers following the unfortunate punctured lung incident that forced him to miss games earlier this season.
news

Khalil Mack: Bears' pass rush struggles 'something that I take personally'

The Bears allowed Aaron Rodgers to do whatever he wanted on Sunday. Chicago's vaunted defense didn't record a single QB hit on the Packers' signal-caller, and Khalil Mack didn't earn a single pressure.
news

49ers TE George Kittle planning to return 'sooner than later' from broken foot

49ers TE George Kittle has an optimistic timeline for his return from a broken foot a month ago. Coupled with the impending return of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are hoping to turn around a mired 2020 season.
news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez announces cancer 'surgery went well'

One day after announcing he would have to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor, Indianapolis Colts punter ﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿ stated Tuesday that his "surgery went well." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL