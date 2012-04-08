Blair Kiel, former Bucs, Colts and Packers QB, dead at 50

Blair Kiel, a career backup quarterback in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers from 1984 through 1991, passed away Sunday. He was 50.
Kiel was an 11th-round draft selection by the Buccaneers in 1984. Kiel's only career start came in 1991 with the Packers, who were a year away from the start of Brett Favre's consecutive games streak record. In all, Kiel played in 25 NFL games, which included punting duties with the Colts in 1986 and '87.
Kiel played collegiately at Notre Dame from 1980 to '83. Kiel's nephew, Gunner Kiel, was a high-profile high school quarterback recruit who ultimately opted to play for the Fighting Irish.
Kiel was involved in some legal run-ins in his recent post-football life, including a 2009 arrest for domestic battery and public intoxication and a 2010 arrest for drunk driving.