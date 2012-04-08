Blair Kiel, former Bucs, Colts and Packers QB, dead at 50

Published: Apr 08, 2012 at 03:24 PM

Blair Kiel, a career backup quarterback in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers from 1984 through 1991, passed away Sunday. He was 50.

Kiel died early Sunday afternoon in a Columbus, Ind., hospital, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Kiel was an 11th-round draft selection by the Buccaneers in 1984. Kiel's only career start came in 1991 with the Packers, who were a year away from the start of Brett Favre's consecutive games streak record. In all, Kiel played in 25 NFL games, which included punting duties with the Colts in 1986 and '87.

Kiel played collegiately at Notre Dame from 1980 to '83. Kiel's nephew, Gunner Kiel, was a high-profile high school quarterback recruit who ultimately opted to play for the Fighting Irish.

Kiel was involved in some legal run-ins in his recent post-football life, including a 2009 arrest for domestic battery and public intoxication and a 2010 arrest for drunk driving.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears DT Akiem Hicks hopes to finish career in Chicago: 'I'll do everything in my power to do so'

In the final year of his current contract, Bears DT Akiem Hicks expresses his desire to remain in Chicago.
news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 2

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Ronald Darby placed on IR

The Denver Broncos placed wide receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and cornerback ﻿Ronald Darby﻿ on injured reserved Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert to undergo season-ending knee surgery

49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW