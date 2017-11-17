Blaine Gabbert will start at QB for Cardinals vs. Texans

At 4-5 in a contentious NFC playoff picture, the Cardinals can't afford any major setbacks or losses from here on out. Lucky for Arizona, Gabbert enters the fray just as the Cards are taking on one of the league's coldest secondaries in Houston. Since the bye, the Texans have given up 354.7 passing yards per game in three losses to Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett and Jared Goff. Paired with Adrian Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald, the mobile quarterback has the opportunity to pilot an effective attack against their struggling AFC South opponents.