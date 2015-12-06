Around the NFL

Blaine Gabbert's 71-yard TD pass lifts 49ers to OT win

Published: Dec 06, 2015 at 09:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Blaine Gabbert hit Torrey Smith on a 71-yard touchdown pass to give the San Francisco 49ers (4-8) a 26-20 overtime win over the Chicago Bears (5-7) at Soldier Field. Here is what you need to know:

  1. The San Francisco 49ers dinked and dunked their way to overtime. On the first play of their second overtime drive, Blaine Gabbert launched a 71-yard bomb to Torrey Smith for the win. Despite the win, the quarterback reverted to the Gabbert-zone for most of the day. The big play gave him an average of 6.1 yards per pass, but he averaged 4.0 YPP the other four-plus quarters. Gabbert's best attribute is his mobility. He scampered for a 44-yard touchdown to help force overtime. Gabbert displays the ability to maneuver the pocket and excels on rollouts, but his accuracy is lacking and rarely threatens down field. Gabbert still looks better in the pocket than Colin Kaepernick, who NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday remains in the team's plans for 2016.

Gabbert didn't have much help until Smith got loose to end the game (291 total yards of offense). Earning two wins in four starts will give Gabbert a boost heading into next season. Sunday marked his first career outdoor road win.

  1. Chicago gave the game away. Afforded great field position all game, the Bears' offense couldn't move the ball for long stretches. Jay Cutler played his worst game of the season, throwing a pick-six -- and should have been intercepted on several others. Receivers couldn't get separation. The Chicago offense was as stagnant as it's been all season with Cutler under center. Robbie Gould missed two field goals, including a potential 36-yard game-winner. The Bears lost a punt-fest (14 combined) and neither team really deserved to win. Bad teams lose these games.
  1. Matt Forte and Jeremy Langford were the most productive offensive players on the field. Forte was the workhorse, carrying 21 times for 84 yards and adding five catches for 39. Sharing carries, it's evident that Langford has more burst between the tackles than Forte. However, the rookie missed a few blitz picks and dropped a pass. Chicago trusts Forte more, but we're likely to see a hot-hand approach down the stretch of the season. Ka'Deem Carey added a touchdown run and got key carries late in the fourth quarter. The Bears' backfield is in good hands.
  1. Eddie Goldman was the Bears' best player Sunday. The rookie nose tackle was consistently in the backfield, crushing the 49ers' pocket. Goldman clobbered Gabbert for two sacks, added several other pressures, a blocked extra point and clogged the middle against the run. Goldman has grown into a brilliant piece for Vic Fangio's defense.
  1. The 49ers' defense discombobulated the Bears' offense, and NaVorro Bowman led the way with 14 tackles on the day. The linebacker left in the second quarter to get checked for a concussion before returning. He was one of three Niners players to go through concussion protocol Sunday. Cutler also was checked and cleared after getting slammed to the turf on a sack.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

news

Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

After helping lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, Tom Brady said Thursday that the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

news

Brandon Bolden on Josh McDaniels' approach in Las Vegas: 'We're not trying to be New England'

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden knows Josh McDaniels well, having played eight seasons under the offensive coordinator in New England. But it's the first time Bolden is seeing McDaniels lead his own club.

news

Geno Smith, Drew Lock embracing Seahawks quarterback battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are locked in a quarterback battle to become the Seahawks starter that is destined to go deep into training camp. Thus far, the competition has been healthy, not acrimonious.

news

Sammy Watkins knows 'back is against the wall' as he targets revival in Green Bay

Sammy Watkins knows he hasn't lived up to lofty expectations, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is embracing the chance to change it.

news

Free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pausing NFL career again for medical residency

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting a pause on his NFL career to devote his time to the medical field.

news

Carson Wentz downplays last-chance take: 'I don't try and play those types of games'

Regardless of how important the 2022 campaign could be for his career as a whole, Commanders QB Carson Wentz is sticking to the age-old mantra of "one day at a time."

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting to get 'swagger back,' 'trust' in knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes at this point he has his swagger and some much-needed trust in his knee back -- along with some newfound versatility within a new-look offense.

news

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to 3-year extension worth up to $80 million

Cooper Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth about $80 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp have made significant progress toward extension

Reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have made significant progress on an extension that would put Kupp among the NFL's highest-paid at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects Lamar Jackson at minicamp, 'not worried about how hard he's working'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is relatively unworried about the work Lamar Jackson is getting in away from OTAs and is confident Jackson will be in attendance when he has to be at mandatory minicamp.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW