Blackway kicks off 2020 NFL Songs of the Season series with 'Heavyweight'

Singer/songwriter Blackway's single "Heavyweight" was selected as the first track for the 2020 NFL Songs of the Season series. "Heavyweight" debuted during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast featuring the Los Angeles Chargers at the New Orleans Saints, and was featured across pre-game and in-game broadcasts. The song will also be featured in-game during tonight's Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans broadcast on CBS.

Blackway wrote and produced "Heavyweight" this year, specifically for Inspire Change and the Songs of the Season series. His acclaimed song "What's Up Danger," was featured on the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," grew up between New York City and Ghana, and draws inspiration from the two cultures in his music.

Songs of the Season highlights superstars and emerging recording artists of all genres, incorporating their music into game broadcasts throughout the 2020 season. Revenue generated from Songs of the Season will benefit organizations supported by Inspire Change, the NFL's social justice initiative focused on reducing barriers to opportunity in four priority areas: education, economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

"I like to make music that motivates people. My fans tell me those types of songs make them feel like a superhero," said Blackway. "I wanted to bring that same energy when I got the opportunity to work on this song for the NFL. I feel like athletes are the closest thing we see to superheroes and being able to give back through my music with Inspire Change makes me feel like one, too."

"The NFL is excited to launch the second year of Songs of the Season with Blackway," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "We hope the series will help raise awareness for social injustices and provide resources to organizations working to reduce barriers to opportunity in our communities."