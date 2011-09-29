Blackout streak over? Bucs nearly sold out for MNF vs. Colts

Published: Sep 28, 2011 at 10:50 PM

It looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' embarrassing streak of home blackouts is about to end.

The Bucs are only about 2,000 seats away from selling out Raymond James Stadium for Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team spokesman told the Tampa Tribune on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay has had 10 consecutive regular-season games blacked out on local TV.

According to NFL rules, home games must be sold out 72 hours before kickoff to avoid a TV blackout within a 75-mile radius of the local market. Teams can ask the league for a 24-hour extension if the game is close to selling out.

"It would be awesome," Bucs coach Raheem Morris told the Tribune about the prospect of a nationally televised sellout Monday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks examines the Cardinals' offensive breakthrough in Year 3 of the Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray era. Plus, a look at two post-hype breakouts and why critics of Bill Belichick's fourth-down conservatism are wrong.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW