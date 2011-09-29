Blackout streak over? Bucs nearly sold out for MNF vs. Colts

The Bucs are only about 2,000 seats away from selling out Raymond James Stadium for Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, a team spokesman told the Tampa Tribune on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay has had 10 consecutive regular-season games blacked out on local TV.
According to NFL rules, home games must be sold out 72 hours before kickoff to avoid a TV blackout within a 75-mile radius of the local market. Teams can ask the league for a 24-hour extension if the game is close to selling out.
"It would be awesome," Bucs coach Raheem Morris told the Tribune about the prospect of a nationally televised sellout Monday night.