Blackmon: 'Time to go,' apply for entry into 2012 NFL Draft

One of the best receivers in college football said Wednesday that he's ready to tackle the NFL next year.
Oklahoma State junior Justin Blackmon, who caught 113 passes for 1,337 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, told ESPN.com on Wednesday that he views the Cowboys' upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup with Stanford as his final college game.
"I'm pretty sure that it will be (my last game)," said Blackmon, who walked with Oklahoma State's seniors during Senior Day festivities last weekend. "I think it's just time. It's that time to go. I came back last year to win a Big 12 championship, set us up for a BCS bowl, and I think we did that."
Blackmon hasn't officially applied for entry into the 2012 NFL Draft, nor has he sought input on where he might be selected, though he told ESPN that he planned to do that when he returned from Florida, where he's a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare their intent to apply for entry into the draft is Jan. 15.