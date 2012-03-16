Blackmon only No. 1 receiver available in 2012 NFL Draft

3. Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech:Boom or bust type. Ran fast at the combine (4.31) and shows big-time speed on tape when he is running a straight go route. When he has to run an out cut, he is not explosive off the ball the way he is when running the go route. In his workout at Georgia Tech, he showed the ability to be smooth in his routes. He seems to be improving in his ability to run routes based on his workout. His hands were inconsistent in the five games I watched. He dropped some balls, but I saw him make a great one-handed catch and show excellent concentration on a deep ball. For me, Hill is a hard guy to put into the first round off the tape. The workout at Georgia Tech was a first-round workout, though. If you believe in him, you take him in the first. At worst, he will be a second-round pick.