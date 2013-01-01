'Black Monday' a waste of time if teams don't learn right lessons

The day's events reminded me of something Bill Walsh told me back in 1984, when I was a young scouting assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, running around the draft room like a chicken with its head cut off. Walsh pulled me aside and said there were certain teams I could stop worrying about. He said he wasn't focused on the entire league; he was just focused on what seven other teams were doing. That's because Walsh thought the only real competition he faced for Super Bowl supremacy came from those seven teams. He felt the other 20 teams in the NFL (there were only 28 in 1984) would never sustain success, in part because they couldn't develop consistent symmetry between the coaching staff and the front office.