Black College Football HOF announces finalists for 2021 Class

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the 25 finalists for induction for the 2021 Hall of Fame Class on Thursday.

The 25 finalists (22 players and three head coaches) were selected from over 150 nominees and the Class of 2021 will be announced Nov. 19.

"Being named a Finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame should be celebrated. This list of 25 highlights the amount of talent to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Black College Football co-founder and 2012 inductee James "Shack" Harris said in a statement. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, congratulations to all of the Finalists."

Committee chairman Charlie Neal said: "As chairman of the Selection Committee, I'm extremely proud of the work and effort the Committee has put in to come up with the finalists that are being considered for induction. It's not an easy task, because every name on the list is deserving to be in the Black College Football Hall of Fame."

Player finalists

Joe "747" Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980)

Coy Bacon (DL, Jackson State University, 1964-1967)

Verlon Biggs (DE, Jackson State University, 1962-1965)

Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College, 1987-1990)

Greg Coleman (P, Florida A&M University, 1972-1975)

Clem Daniels (RB, Prairie View A&M University, 1956-1959)

Kevin Dent (S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988)

Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University, 1995-1998)

Jimmie Giles (TE, Alcorn State University, 1973-1976)

Winston Hill (OL, Texas Southern University, 1960-1963)

Richard Huntley (RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995)

Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973)

Albert Lewis (DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982

Tyrone McGriff (OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979)

John "Big Train" Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941)

Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University, 1979-1982)

Elijah Pitts (RB, Philander Smith College, 1958-1961)

Jake Reed (WR, Grambling State University, 1987-1990)

Johnnie Walton (QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968)

Sammie White (WR, Grambling State University, 1972-1975)

Roynell Young (DB, Alcorn State University, 1976-1979)

Coach finalists