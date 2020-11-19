Black College Football Hall of Fame announces six inductees for 2021 class

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 02:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced six inductees for the the Class of 2021.

Coy Bacon (Jackson State University), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M University), Jimmie Giles (Alcorn State University), Winston Hill (Texas Southern University), Roynell Young (Alcorn State University) and coach Willard Bailey (Virginia Union, Norfolk State University, St. Paul's College, Virginia-Lynchburg College) were selected from a list of 25 finalists.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2021," BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee Doug Williams said. "It is a significant achievement to be considered one of the best to ever play or coach football at a Historically Black College & University."

All five players were quite accomplished in the NFL as well. Bacon was a three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who spent time with five organizations over a 15-year NFL career. Coleman was an NFL punter for 12 years. Giles spent 13 years in the NFL and made four Pro Bowls as a Buccaneers tight end. Young played safety and cornerback and made a Pro Bowl during a nine-year career with the Eagles. Hill earned three Pro Bowl nods at offensive tackle and was a member of the Jets' Super Bowl III team after being a four-time AFL All-Star.

Bailey compiled a 238-169-7 record and won seven conference championships while primarily coaching at Virginia Union and Norfolk State over 31 seasons.

The hall's selection committee included prominent journalists, commentators, historians, NFL general managers and executives, and members of the BCFHOF. Its 12th-ever class will be honored at the 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration in Atlanta on June 19, 2021.

Related Content

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift dealing with concussion 

D'Andre Swift's availability for Week 11 is in doubt. The Lions running back is dealing with a concussion issue and did not practice Thursday.  
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater unlikely to start vs. Lions

The Panthers might have a new starting quarterback for this week. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, who's been limited in practice the past two days with an MCL sprain, appears unlikely to start Sunday versus the Lions, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.  
news

Scouting reports on six NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 11

Charley Casserly scouts six notable players, including Carolina backup quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Will Grier, who could be set for bigger roles in Week 11.
news

Texans chairman Cal McNair: We'll 'cast a broad net' in search for head coach

Texans chairman Cal McNair reiterated his team's stance that Jack Easterby will not be their full-time GM and discussed Houston's search for a full-time head coach to replace Bill O'Brien.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL