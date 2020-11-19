Black College Football Hall of Fame announces six inductees for 2021 class

The Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced six inductees for the the Class of 2021.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2021," BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee Doug Williams said. "It is a significant achievement to be considered one of the best to ever play or coach football at a Historically Black College & University."

All five players were quite accomplished in the NFL as well. Bacon was a three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who spent time with five organizations over a 15-year NFL career. Coleman was an NFL punter for 12 years. Giles spent 13 years in the NFL and made four Pro Bowls as a Buccaneers tight end. Young played safety and cornerback and made a Pro Bowl during a nine-year career with the Eagles. Hill earned three Pro Bowl nods at offensive tackle and was a member of the Jets' Super Bowl III team after being a four-time AFL All-Star.

Bailey compiled a 238-169-7 record and won seven conference championships while primarily coaching at Virginia Union and Norfolk State over 31 seasons.