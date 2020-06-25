Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 11:00 AM

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces 'Road to Equality' special

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With the aspiration of engaging in the national conversation regarding social justice by discussing the history of Black college football and its influence upon civil rights, the Black College Football Hall of Fame will present Black College Football .... The Road to Equality.

Hosted by NFL Network's Steve Wyche and CBS' Charles Davis, The Road to Equality will take place Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET and will showcase stories of tribulation and triumph told by some of the all-time greats to have played for Historically Black College Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

"It is important to understand our history, so injustice does not repeat itself," said Doug Williams, a star at Grambling State who went on to become the first Black QB to start, win and be named MVP of a Super Bowl, in a press release. "It is my hope everyone will join us for this meaningful program. There are still many miles to go on the road to equality."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany are the presenting sponsors of the event, which is also sponsored by NFL franchises such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Brittany and I are so proud to support the Black College Football ... Road to Equality as the presenting sponsor," Brees said in a statement. "What an incredible opportunity to recognize the journey and struggles of so many and how they have truly paved the way for all of us. I encourage everyone to RSVP and support this meaningful effort."

There is no cost to watch and all interested are encouraged to RSVP by visiting www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org/equality.

Having produced some of the greatest football players to have ever set foot on an NFL field -- such as Walter Payton (Jackson State), Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State) and Deacon Jones (Mississippi Valley State) -- HCBUs have produced more than 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

With the fight for equality and social justice at the forefront of the nation, the Black College Football Hall of Fame is aiming to provide a look back at the struggles of yesterday with the ambition of helping with the struggles today and tomorrow.

Also expected for the event is author Samuel Freedman, who will also discuss his book "Breaking the Line: The Season in Black College Football That Transformed the Sport and Changed the Course of Civil Rights."

Established in 2009 by Williams and former NFL quarterback James Harris, the Black College Football Hall of Fame has 90 inductees, including the founders and NFL greats such as Payton, Jones, Rice, Mel Blount, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, Willie Brown and many more. Located in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the organization partners with the NFL on the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HCBU football program grants since its inception.

For more information, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org

