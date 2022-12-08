Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

Published: Dec 08, 2022 at 05:00 PM

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class today -- the Class of 2023. Eight inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes: Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University), Henry "Killer" Lawrence (Florida A&M University), Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University), Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University), Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College), Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University), and Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University).

"This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities," said Doug Williams, BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee. "Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers."

Votes were tallied from the 11-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2023 will be honored at the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 10, 2023. The Induction Ceremony takes place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

They will also be recognized at halftime of the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network (4 p.m. ET).

For more information please visit BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

Related Content

news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

news

Mr. Relevant! Brock Purdy has opportunity to make NFL history as 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo replacement

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a broken foot, Brock Purdy has a golden opportunity to make NFL history in San Francisco. Kevin Patra chronicles the seventh-round rookie's sudden transformation from "Mr. Irrelevant" to starting quarterback of the first-place 49ers.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz reveals he underwent surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz told reporters on Thursday, while accepting his Man of the Year nomination, that he suffered tears to both his ACL and MCL, requiring surgery to repair both ligaments.

news

Move the Sticks: Rams claim Baker Mayfield & ranking top QBs from 2020 draft class

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE