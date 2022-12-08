Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 14th Class today -- the Class of 2023. Eight inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes: Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University), Henry "Killer" Lawrence (Florida A&M University), Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University), Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University), Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College), Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University), and Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University).

"This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities," said Doug Williams, BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee. "Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers."

Votes were tallied from the 11-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2023 will be honored at the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 10, 2023. The Induction Ceremony takes place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

They will also be recognized at halftime of the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network (4 p.m. ET).