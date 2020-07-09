Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 08:36 AM

'Bittersweet' for J.J. Watt to root on wife, Kealia, from afar

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Facing the undefeated North Carolina Courage on Wednesday, Kealia Watt and the Chicago Red Stars came up short, 1-0, in National Women's Soccer League action.

As the match was played in the confines of Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt would have no doubt liked to be there in person to root on his wife, Kealia, but that's not a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Watt, whose brothers T.J. and Derek play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's most certainly a family affair when it comes to dealing with navigating professional sports amid the current restrictions.

As he explained to NFL Network's Willie McGinest on Wednesday evening on NFL Total Access, seeing Watt on Kealia's jersey (formerly Ohai, prior to the couple's marriage in February) is still a thrill, but missing out on being a live rooting section for his wife has been an unfortunate byproduct of the current new normal.

"The first time I saw it, it was incredible. I'm so proud of her. I'm so grateful to have her in my life," J.J. Watt said. "Right now is a very bittersweet time. She's in Utah playing in their tournament, but they're in a bubble. So I can't go see her, she can't come see me, so we're not allowed to see each other. So, for me to watch her play soccer -- which is one of my favorite things to do, I love watching her compete, I love watching her do what she loves -- I have to give up being able to actually see her, to physically see her. So it's bittersweet, but I've been loving watching her play and she looks great. It's a lot of fun. Trust me, I can't wait to see her again at the end of the month."

In more ways than one, it would seem the waiting is the hardest part for Watt, who's anticipating a return to the practice field and seeing his teammates. When asked by McGinest as to how the Texans look, Watt's outlook was more about his excitement for getting back to action rather than prognosticating any fortunes ahead for the reigning AFC South titlists.

"We're looking forward to going out there and playing football. We're gonna, we obviously have some more weapons on offense, we've lost a couple weapons -- we have a little bit of change there -- but as a team we're gonna go out there, we're gonna compete, we're gonna play," said Watt of the Texans, who have lost their leading receiver (De'Andre Hopkins) and leading rusher (Carlos Hyde) from last year. "I just want to play, man. I just want to get out there and play. I can't wait to tell you what we look like, because that means I'm out there practicing with my guys."

While the NFL continues to decide on what lies ahead in terms of a preseason schedule and makes plans for the 2020 regular season, Watt not only has a rooting interest in the NWSL but is also paying attention to one of the first sports leagues in the country.

Next up for Kealia Watt -- originally a standout for the NWSL's Houston Dash, on the national team level and at the University of North Carolina -- is a Sunday matchup with Utah Royals FC. While J.J. Watt looks forward to playing football sooner than later, he'll no doubt be rooting on his wife from a lot farther away than he'd like.

Related Content

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum
news

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.
FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract
news

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract

Rex Burkhead's base compensation drops from $3 million to $2 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The restructuring includes a $550K signing bonus, $1.05M in base salary and $400K in per-game roster bonuses.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

George Kittle sees 'hungry' 49ers itching to return to Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he has noticed that his teammates are hungry to return to the Super Bowl just months after falling short of a championship.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs around the edge during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

J.J. Watt: Decision on preseason about safety, but sees 'flip side'

First and foremost, Texans defensive end believes playing or not playing preseason games is about safety, but worries about bubble players not getting chance. 
Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'
news

Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'

The Ravens running back is "hopeful" for the season to come, but stresses it "needs to be in a safe, effective and efficient" way. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and Prescott have gone nowhere. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
news

Current Cowboys offer for more years than Dak Prescott desires

A week away from the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal, Cowboys QB doesn't like the length of Dallas' current bid. 
Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot
news

Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Per the league transaction wire, longtime former Panthers star quarterback signed his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday. 
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

RB Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. 
NFL action is seen during a kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens in a general stadium view from the upper level at midfield with a fisheye lens before an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Ravens reduce seating capacity for 2020 to less than 14K

A determination on whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games this year ultimately awaits, and it may vary by stadium. The Ravens on Wednesday became the first team in the league to voluntarily reduce their maximum capacity.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL