Bitter end? Vikes believe unfinished business will bring back Favre

"I think you can see both sides of the argument," Longwell said. "He played so well and at a level so high last year, and he and (wife) Deanna both seemed at such peace in December and January about how the whole thing had gone down, how he had played, how the season had gone, how he'd molded with the team and the community, especially the locker room. No matter what happened from that point on, they were good with it. How can you top that? Which is the argument to not come back.