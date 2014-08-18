Bishop Sankey struggling to live up to billing

» During the preseason, the Steelers have pretty regularly rotated their top two running backs, Le'Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount. Judging from the talk coming out of Pittsburgh, that's not likely to change in the regular season. Head coach Mike Tomlin says the team is still trying to figure out the exact split in touches, but says he'd like both backs "to have the lead dog mentality." Even more worrisome is Bell admitting that Blount is likely to see the team's goal-line carries this season. This has all the tell-tale markings of a running back committee. It's time to move Bell down into the second round, provided you didn't have him there already.