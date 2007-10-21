Bironas' game-winning field goal, his eighth of game, sets record

Published: Oct 21, 2007 at 09:35 AM

HOUSTON -- Rob Bironas of the Tennessee Titans set an NFL record with a game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans on Sunday, his eighth of the game.

Bironas hit the 29-yard field goal as time expired, capping a 69-yard drive in the Texans' 38-36 win.

He broke the record of seven previously set by Billy Cundiff, Chris Boniol, Rich Karlis and Jim Bakken.

Bironas connected from 52, 25, 21, 30 and 28 yards in the first half as the Titans built a 22-7 lead. It was only the third time in franchise history a kicker booted at least five field goals in a game.

Al Del Greco kicked five against Philadelphia in 2000 and Roy Gerela did the same against Miami in 1969, when the Titans were the Houston Oilers.

