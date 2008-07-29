Bironas expected to miss practice time after strained groin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee All-Pro placekicker Rob Bironas strained a groin muscle Monday during a special teams drill.
Defensive end Ulrich Winkler of Germany hurt his left knee and had to be helped off the field, as well.
Bironas said he felt a little pull as he was kicking off, and trainers chose to be cautious and check out the injury. Backup punter Josh Miller also pulled a groin muscle, forcing the Titans to use third-string quarterback Ingle Martin to kick a few punts during the morning session.
"We're not too concerned about it," coach Jeff Fisher said. "We've checked them out. They're day to day. We may be a couple days without them, but we don't plan on making any moves at this point. They'll get out there and be fine."
Bironas is coming off his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl season, making 35 of 39 field-goals and scoring 133 points.
"The trainers say I'll be fine, so take it one day at a time," Bironas said. "When they say I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go. Make sure we get it right before the season starts."
Winkler, who was on the Titans' practice squad last year as an NFL Europa exemption, was pass rushing against Leroy Harris when his left leg buckled, and he yelled out. The native of Munich stayed on the ground for a few minutes before limping into the locker room with assistance.
Fisher said he had no immediate information on the severity of Winkler's injury.
Running back LenDale White left during practice and did not return. But Fisher said he was excused and also will miss Tuesday's first two-a-day practice of training camp before returning Wednesday.
