Birmingham edges Atlanta, 17-9, clinches AAF playoff berth

Luis Perez ended the game with only 65 yards through the air, however, two separate throws to Patton in the end zone were called back after the receiver could only get one foot in bounds. Backup QB Keith Price entered the game for him in the third quarter to ward off the constant pressure from Atlanta's pass rush with his legs. For Atlanta, Matt Simms was benched in the second half for Murray, and aside from a 49-yard catch and run by Thomas, the offensive struggles continued.