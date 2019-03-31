Birmingham edges Atlanta, 17-9, clinches AAF playoff berth

Published: Mar 31, 2019 at 12:47 PM

In a competitive affair where it was always a one-possession game, the Birmingham Iron held off the Atlanta Legends, 17-9, to clinch a playoff berth in the AAF playoffs.

Birmingham (5-3), as it has all season, beat Atlanta with great defense and timely special teams.

Two turnovers late in the fourth quarter secured the victory for the Iron. Cornerback Chris Davis laid a perfect hit on receiver Justin Thomas to force a fumble and recovery by teammate Jack Tocho. Although the ensuing Birmingham drive would quickly stall, punter Colton Schmidt pinned the Legends on their own 3-yard line, which led to quarterback Aaron Murray heaving an easy interception for Joe Powell on Atlanta's final offensive play.

Atlanta (2-6) was comparable to its counterpart on the defensive side of the ball, but its special teams play was what ultimately kept it from winning this game.

The mishaps started in the first quarter when returner Dwayne Hollis muffed two punts that were fortunately recovered, and a separate roughing the punter penalty on its part extended a drive that ended Atlanta's 3-0 early lead. Tied 3-3 in the second quarter, Hollis fumbled again once Ike Spearman stripped him of the football as he was inching for more yards, but this time it led to an Elijah Campbell recovery to Atlanta's 1-yard line which led to the only touchdown of the game.

Trent Richardson, Birmingham's leading rusher with 83 yards, found the end zone two plays later and Quinton Patton would then catch a two-point conversion to extend an 11-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Hollis would eventually be taken off punt returning duties after the turnover and replaced by Brian Quick the rest of the game, but Atlanta's poor special teams play would rear its ugly head in the second half again when the Iron's DeVozea Felton had a big 47-yard punt return that led to an easy field goal.

With both offenses struggling to convert on third downs and becoming allergic to the end zone once in striking range, both teams elected to make changes at quarterback in the second half.

Luis Perez ended the game with only 65 yards through the air, however, two separate throws to Patton in the end zone were called back after the receiver could only get one foot in bounds. Backup QB Keith Price entered the game for him in the third quarter to ward off the constant pressure from Atlanta's pass rush with his legs. For Atlanta, Matt Simms was benched in the second half for Murray, and aside from a 49-yard catch and run by Thomas, the offensive struggles continued.

Despite their woes on special teams all game, kicker Younghoe Koo was the offensive MVP for the Legends -- scoring all their points on field goals from 31, 33, and 35 yards -- and maintaining a perfect percentage for the season so far. Nick Novak also made all three of his field goal attempts (35, 37, and 28 yards) for the Iron in a game where they were held under 200 yards of total offense.

"Our defense and our special teams played a tremendous role in this game," Birmingham head coach Tim Lewis said after the win. "They did a fantastic job. Rick Minter does a great job in practice week by week, putting in plans that the guys can understand and grasp on to. They played really well. Offensively, we just needed a little bit of spark and I think Keith (Price) provided that, so I'm really thrilled about how things ended up going in the second half."

With two weeks left to go in the AAF regular season, the Iron are now set to play the league-best Orlando Apollos (7-1) in the first round of the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW