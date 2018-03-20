Bills' Zay Jones arrested on felony vandalism charge

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a felony vandalism charge in Los Angeles on Monday night, police confirmed to NFL.com.
Los Angeles Police Dept. officers were called to a residential building in downtown L.A. after Jones allegedly broke a window and glass door at an establishment, police said.
Jones was released from L.A. County Jail on Wednesday and has a court date set for April 11.
Jones could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.