Around the NFL

Bills' Zay Jones arrested on felony vandalism charge

Published: Mar 20, 2018 at 02:07 PM

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a felony vandalism charge in Los Angeles on Monday night, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Los Angeles Police Dept. officers were called to a residential building in downtown L.A. after Jones allegedly broke a window and glass door at an establishment, police said.

Jones was released from L.A. County Jail on Wednesday and has a court date set for April 11.

The Bills issued the following statement regarding Jones' arrest: "We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones. We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."

Jones could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
news

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Browns guard Wyatt Teller signs four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
news

Justin Fields shines late in Bears' loss to Steelers

The Bears' offense was stagnant through the first three quarters before Fields flashed the skills that have breathed excitement into the franchise since he was drafted. He also showed that he's learning and maturing and growing into the franchise quarterback Chicago hopes he will become. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

A defensive battle turned into a wild one late, but Pittsburgh was able to emerge victorious over the Bears, 29-27.
news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW