Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Saints RB Alvin Kamara among Players of the Week

A wonderful Week 16 of action was bookended by two sterling showings from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Christmas on Friday to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the Monday night finale.
Following their blockbuster outings, Diggs and Kamara led the way among the latest Players of the Week, which were released on Tuesday.
In the Buffalo Bills' 38-9 thumping of the New England Patriots on Monday, Diggs seemingly scored at will on his way to garnering AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Diggs tallied three receiving touchdowns (50 yards, 18, 8) on nine catches for 145 yards.
Three days earlier than Diggs' dramatics, Kamara's Christmas was a prolific one. Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints' 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC Offensive Player of the Week rushed for 155 yards, averaging 7 yards per carry on 22 attempts.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton, who was instrumental in his squad's AFC North-clinching comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Hilton posted four tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, whose 44-yard field goal was the game-winner in the Fins' riveting 26-25 Saturday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The game-winner culminated a 4-for-4 evening on field goals with Sanders adding a pair of successful point-after attempts for a total of 14 points.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner had another sensational showing in his team's 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The Pro Bowler racked up 14 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
In the Carolina Panthers' 20-13 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, punter Joseph Charlton played a crucial role and wrapped up NFC Special Teams Player of the Week because of it. Each of Charlton's five punts landed inside the 20 as he boomed a long of 67 yards and averaged 47 yards per punt.