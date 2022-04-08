Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

The Buffalo Bills signed star receiver Stefon Diggs to a massive contract extension that should keep the wideout in Western New York for the rest of his career. It's possible the Bills could find themselves needing to shell out another big wide receiver contract in the near future.

This offseason, the hype train for third-year wideout Gabriel Davis continues to accelerate down the tracks with greased speed.

At Thursday's press conference to discuss his new contract, Diggs continued the Davis praise.

"I won't put a ceiling on Gabriel Davis. I can't say how good he could be because he's already displayed that he can play, flat out," Diggs said. "Flat out, he can play, and he can make plays at a high level. He can catch contested balls and be a receiver, he can run, so he has all the intangibles of being one of the best receivers in the game.

"So I won't put a ceiling on him, just like I won't put on no guy. But that's a guy I see every day. He works hard, he keeps his nose clean, he's smart, and he's a good guy to be around. So, no ceiling for G-Baby over there, but if I find a ceiling for him, I'll let you know."

Davis was on track for a Year 3 leap even before he exploded in the Bills' playoff loss to Kansas City. The wideout went for 201 yards on eight catches with a whopping four TDs in the postseason defeat. In that game, he displayed all the characteristics of a go-to target. He burned corners deep, won off the line of scrimmage, made contested catches, and nearly broke the legs of a defensive back with one move.

Diggs isn't the only one who sees stardom in Davis.

Former Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders, currently a free agent, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football this week and glowed about the 23-year-old receiver.

"This guy to me, I've been around a lot of good receivers, but (Davis) is a Pro Bowl-caliber type player," Sanders said. "The way he attacks the football, you give him an opportunity to start and think about what he did in the Kansas City Chiefs game, right? Think about what he did. … He's going to have a breakout year, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player. I've been around a lot of good receivers Antonio Brown, Demaryius Thomas, and Michael Thomas. This guy is different, and he's gonna be a difference-maker for them."

At 6-foot-2 with speed to burn and stellar hands, the former fourth-round pick out of Central Florida has the tools to grow into a play-making demon in the Bills' offense.

We've seen offseason hype trains crash and burn in the past, but with Diggs in Buffalo for the long haul, Davis should continue to see single coverages and dominate lesser corners. That all portends to a breakout season for the third-year pro.