Bills WR Johnson should prove he's no one-year wonder

M.F.: There's a lot to be determined due to the current state of the league, but I love Jonathan Stewart's potential and upside if the Panthers cut ties with DeAngelo Williams. As a featured back, the Oregon product would have a legitimate chance to rush for around 1,400 yards with double-digit touchdowns. Knowshon Moreno also has a chance to shine, but there have been rumors that the Broncos could add another back into the mix -- Williams' name has even been mentioned due to his ties to coach John Fox. But if Moreno is the main man in that backfield, he could have a breakout season. I'm also high on Ryan Mathews, despite the fact that he royally burned me last year. If he can avoid injuries, which were a problem during his rookie year, there's no reason to think Mathews won't see 250 carries in the offense of coach Norv Turner. That sort of workload should equate to a nice increase in fantasy production in 2011.