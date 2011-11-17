Bills WR Johnson returns to practice in limited fashion

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 07:49 AM

The Buffalo Bills received some good news Thursday with the return of wideout Stevie Johnson, who practiced after missing the previous day because of a shoulder injury.

Johnson was limited in Thursday's session after suffering the injury during the fourth quarter of last week's 44-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"Stevie came out and did some things today, which was good, and that was a positive," Bills coach Chan Gailey said, according to The Buffalo News. "He was limited, but he did some things. We got him off the field early to get some treatment."

This is a good sign for Johnson, who didn't sound too optimistic just one day earlier about playing in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Johnson has four touchdowns and leads the Bills with 44 catches and 531 yards.

Right tackle Erik Pears (groin) also returned to practice. Strong safety George Wilson (neck), wide receiver David Nelson (ankle), defensive end Spencer Johnson (calf), and kicker Rian Lindell (shoulder) all sat out.

