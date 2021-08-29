Around the NFL

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders enthralled with uptempo offense: 'It's going to be an exciting year for sure'

Published: Aug 29, 2021 at 01:00 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It may have been just an exhibition, but ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ is already loving his experience in the Bills' offense.

Suiting up for his first game action of the preseason, Sanders hauled in four of his eight targets -- all of which came from a red-hot Josh Allen making his preseason debut -- for 27 yards in Saturday's win against the Packers.

Sanders' limited playing time was spent with Allen and the majority of the first-team offense, giving spectators and the 34-year-old receiver himself an exhilarating first taste of what's to come in 2021.

"It was fun. Practices don't do it justice," Sanders said, via Syracuse.com. "It was uptempo, no huddle, slinging the ball around. It was fun. ... When the bullets were flying, I was kind of like, 'What's going on here?' because we huddle up in practice and we go. But now, I see how it's going to be. It's going to be an exciting year for sure."

The hope in Buffalo is that the upcoming season will be as sensational as the 2020 campaign. Led by Allen and a No. 2 ranked offense helmed by Brian Daboll, the Bills finished the year 13-3 and were a win away from reaching Super Bowl LV.

Judging by how the Bills played in the preseason finale, their desire to build off arguably the best season in franchise history is strong. Now that he's been baptized by a flurry of Allen passes, Sanders -- a Super Bowl champion who's played on the big stage twice -- has a chance to play an important role in helping the team get over the hump.

Their road to acheiving the ultimate goal begins in Pittsburgh on Sept. 12.

"I (needed) to get out there and play because practicing and the game are two different energies," Sanders said. "Now I can take what I've learned from this preseason game in terms of the uptempo and how I need to control my breathing, just everything. ... I can't wait until that first game versus the Steelers."

Related Content

news

Jets acquiring Shaq Lawson from Texans in trade

New York is replacing one Lawson with another. After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson for the season, the Jets are trading for former first-round pick Shaq Lawson.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton undergoing evaluation for neck injury

The Colts could be without receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ to begin the regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins believed to have suffered season-ending ACL tear

The Ravens could be without ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the entirety of the 2021 regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo tests Sunday after exiting win vs. Washington with knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remained unclear after the game.
news

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport reports that Ehlinger sprained his ACL and will miss about four weeks, but won't need surgery.
news

49ers DC excited about 'unlimited options' with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford back in lineup

It's been a little over a year since the 49ers made their run to Super Bowl LIV, an achievement bolstered largely by their defense. Ahead of the 2021 season, the team seemingly has all the pieces in place to remind the world of what they can do when healthy.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Packers-Bills.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love shows promise, but panics under pressure in return vs. Bills

Jordan Love displayed promise starting the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, but a couple of decisions exemplified a still-growing young quarterback.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW