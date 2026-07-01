Bills WR D.J. Moore buys out a store's entire stock of his shirts to give them away to fans

Before playing his first game in Buffalo, D.J. Moore is already ingratiating himself with Bills fans.

Acquired this offseason in a trade from the Chicago Bears, Moore was recently shopping at a Buffalo-area Mall when he spotted shirts with his name and number on them. Without telling the store who he was, the wideout bought all 27 shirt-jerseys for $1,200 and told the store to give them away for free to any fan who came in looking for DJ Moore shirts.

Assistant manager at Tee Shirt University, Scot Marshall, told WKBW that he didn’t recognize Moore.

"He goes, 'OK, I'm buying it.' I'm like, 'What? Do you know the guy or work for him? ' and he's like, 'Yeah, I work for him,'" Marshall said. "He's kind of joking around. So he buys them, he goes, 'I'm going to leave them all here, if anybody comes and they want one, just tell them, DJ Moore bought it for them.' And then he walks out the door, and he pokes his head back in and goes, 'Yeah, it's me.' And he just walks away, and it was a very nice thing that he did."

The store didn't advertise Moore's charitable move; instead, it simply put the shirts on display with a $0.00 price tag and a note saying, "This shirt was paid for by DJ Moore!"

Marshall said that Moore's generosity fits right in with the Western New York community.