Bills WR Cole Beasley reveals he played playoffs on broken fibula

﻿Cole Beasley﻿'s 2020 performance just became much more impressive.

The receiver told reporters Monday he played the final three weeks of the Bills' season -- Super Wild Card Weekend through the AFC Championship Game -- with a broken fibula. The knee injury listed next to Beasley's name on the injury report was, in fact, the broken fibula, which likely would've kept most off the field, but not Beasley.

"It was bad the first game I played but after that, you take a few meds and suck it up," Beasley said with a chuckle.

Beasley added the injury wasn't a full break, but did cause discomfort in Buffalo's wild-card win over Indianapolis. The pain wasn't as bad in the Bills' triumph over the Ravens in the Divisional Round, and wasn't noticeable in their defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC title game, Beasley said.

Still, playing through a broken leg bone is incredible, both because of the mental strength and pain tolerance needed, and the desire to continue helping one's team.

"There was no way I was gonna miss a playoff game," Beasley said.

Beasley caught 14 passes for 145 yards in the three games he played with the injury.