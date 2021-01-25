Around the NFL

Bills WR Cole Beasley reveals he played playoffs on broken fibula

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 02:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Cole Beasley﻿'s 2020 performance just became much more impressive.

The receiver told reporters Monday he played the final three weeks of the Bills' season -- Super Wild Card Weekend through the AFC Championship Game -- with a broken fibula. The knee injury listed next to Beasley's name on the injury report was, in fact, the broken fibula, which likely would've kept most off the field, but not Beasley.

"It was bad the first game I played but after that, you take a few meds and suck it up," Beasley said with a chuckle.

Beasley added the injury wasn't a full break, but did cause discomfort in Buffalo's wild-card win over Indianapolis. The pain wasn't as bad in the Bills' triumph over the Ravens in the Divisional Round, and wasn't noticeable in their defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC title game, Beasley said.

Still, playing through a broken leg bone is incredible, both because of the mental strength and pain tolerance needed, and the desire to continue helping one's team.

"There was no way I was gonna miss a playoff game," Beasley said.

Beasley caught 14 passes for 145 yards in the three games he played with the injury.

You'd be hard pressed to find someone capable of taking the field for one game, let alone three on a broken leg. Considering the circumstances, Beasley might have just earned himself a place in the hearts of Bills fans for the next 50 years -- even after falling short of the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Chargers hiring Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert's ear moving forward has been decided. Joe Lombardi, who's spent the past five seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Chargers to their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans to conduct second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Ravens AHC David Culley for HC job

The Texans are continuing to move patiently with their head coaching search. Houston is setting up second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant HC David Culley for their HC job.
news

Tre'Davious White: Bills will 'have to go through' Chiefs to get to Super Bowl in future

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs will sting for weeks, but the consolation is the Bills will have a strong chance of returning in future seasons. It's likely the same foe will meet them at some point on their next path to the Super Bowl.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers defense will 'help a little bit more' on Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV rematch

The Buccaneers defense did a poor job against Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill during their Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday they'll have a slightly different plan come Super Bowl LV.
news

Lions adding Duce Staley as assistant head coach and running backs coach

After a decade on the Eagles' staff, Duce Staley is leaving Philadelphia. The longtime assistant and former NFL running back is headed northwest to the Motor City, joining Dan Campbell's new staff in Detroit as assistant head coach and running backs coach, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Colts promote QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

The Colts have found their replacement for Nick Sirianni. Indianapolis has promoted QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Improving passing game is 'not all about getting the No. 1 receiver'

The Ravens aren't spending the offseason worried about upgrading their WRs as much as those outside the building are. Echoing John Harbaugh's prior comments, GM Eric DeCosta noted his club is a run-first squad, and there are other ways to buffer the passing attack rather than stockpiling receivers.

news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette 'thankful for my journey' from waiver wire to Super Bowl

Leonard Fournette's NFL roller-coaster career has reached the Super Bowl. The former No. 4 overall pick was cut before the 2020 season and joined Brady's Bucs. Now, he'll play in the last game of the season.
news

Eagles hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

The pieces of the Eagles' new coaching staff are coming together. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with former Chargers OC Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator.
news

Frank Clark, Chiefs D ready for Tom Brady: 'I'll see his (expletive) on Sunday in the Super Bowl'

Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the high-flying Chiefs offense garner most of the attention. Rightfully so, as Andy Reid's crew sets records as a unstoppable force. It's time to start viewing the K.C. defense in a similar light.
news

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl LV after suffering torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday's victory over Buffalo, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW