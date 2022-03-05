Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Buffalo Bills are returning to the comfortable confines of Rochester, New York, this spring.
The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year.
It will be the 21st year the Bills hold camp at St. John Fisher and a return to the facility after holding camp at Highmark Stadium the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement of the Bills' return comes just two days after the NFL and NFL Players Association jointly agreed to suspend all COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately.
"We'll also be able to have fans this year," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, via the team website. "It doesn't really work at Orchard Park, and we missed that the last two years as well. So, it gives our fans a chance to be up close and watch us get started in camp. We're very excited that they'll be able to come watch us practice."
Dates and times for practices are slated to be announced later this spring.