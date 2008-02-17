Bills wide receiver Parrish arrested, charged with DUI

Published: Feb 17, 2008 at 04:25 AM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, police say.

Parrish was stopped at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, said Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Juan Sanchez. Parrish was driving a 2005 Bentley westbound on MacArthur Causeway, which connects Miami Beach to the mainland.

Sanchez said Parrish was taken into custody on a DUI charge. A Miami-Dade County jail spokeswoman said he was released later Saturday on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old went to high school and college in Miami. He was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2005.

It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer. Calls and e-mail messages sent to KCB Sports Marketing, which represents Parrish, were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

