Bills wide receiver Parrish arrested, charged with DUI

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, police say.
Parrish was stopped at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, said Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Juan Sanchez. Parrish was driving a 2005 Bentley westbound on MacArthur Causeway, which connects Miami Beach to the mainland.
Sanchez said Parrish was taken into custody on a DUI charge. A Miami-Dade County jail spokeswoman said he was released later Saturday on $1,000 bond.
The 25-year-old went to high school and college in Miami. He was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2005.
It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer. Calls and e-mail messages sent to KCB Sports Marketing, which represents Parrish, were not immediately returned.
